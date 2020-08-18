Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Announce $6.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report earnings per share of $6.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.19). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of ($1.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 423.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.37) to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.78) to ($3.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 208,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,349 shares of company stock worth $3,708,508. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

