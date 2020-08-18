Analysts Anticipate Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. 2,125,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,989. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

