Analysts Anticipate Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.62). Natera reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

NTRA traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. 1,158,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,175. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 92,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $4,554,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 277,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,737,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $69,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,097,919 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,788,000 after acquiring an additional 185,551 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 37.1% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 906,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Natera by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after acquiring an additional 870,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Natera by 120.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Natera by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

