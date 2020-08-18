Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report sales of $104.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.40 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $101.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $411.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.50 million to $422.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $430.74 million, with estimates ranging from $407.47 million to $443.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,264 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NSA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 196,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,727. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.