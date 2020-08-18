Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will report sales of $128.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.63 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $157.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $513.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.71 million to $531.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $698.60 million, with estimates ranging from $629.90 million to $719.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

Shake Shack stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.09. 38,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,377,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 73,334 shares of company stock worth $4,040,320 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $55,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

