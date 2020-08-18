Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $34,542.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. 99,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

