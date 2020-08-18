Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. 368,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,434. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 444.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.