Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$3.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings per share of ($3.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.91). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 545.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($30.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395,669 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,910,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 237,885 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 5,767,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,621. The company has a market cap of $584.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

