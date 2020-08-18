Analysts Expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to Announce $4.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will report earnings per share of $4.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.77. Anthem reported earnings per share of $4.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $22.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.99 to $25.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.32. 47,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.99. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.