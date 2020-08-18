Analysts Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATB shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 266,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

