Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $323.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report sales of $323.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.94 million and the lowest is $290.26 million. Farfetch posted sales of $255.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

FTCH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,797,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,182. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

