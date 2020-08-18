Analysts Expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to announce $17.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $18.37 billion. IBM posted sales of $18.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year sales of $73.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.58 billion to $74.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $75.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.03 billion to $76.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

IBM traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $124.44. 3,352,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,786. IBM has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.75. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other IBM news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in IBM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 71,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

