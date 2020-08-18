Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG):
- 8/17/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 8/4/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/4/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 8/3/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 7/31/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 7/29/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “
- 7/23/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 7/14/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 7/2/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 281,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
See Also: Quantitative Easing
