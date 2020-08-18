Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG):

8/17/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/4/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/3/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/31/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/29/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

7/23/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/14/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/2/2020 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 281,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

