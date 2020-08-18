Analysts Set Trane (NYSE:TT) PT at $104.33

Trane (NYSE:TT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trane by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Trane stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.03. 810,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.65. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

