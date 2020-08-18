Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DCP Midstream (DCP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2020 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating.

8/13/2020 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $8.00 to $17.00.

8/3/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream master limited partnership that gathers, treats, compresses, processes, transports and markets natural gas and transports and markets natural gas liquids. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is managed by its general partner, DCP Midstream GP, LLC, which is wholly owned by Duke Energy Field Services, a joint venture between Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips. It is a midstream master limited partnership formed by Duke Energy Field Services to own, operate, acquire and develop a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream assets. Supported by its relationship with Duke Energy Field Services and its parents, Duke Energy and ConocoPhillips, it intend to acquire and construct additional assets and have a management team dedicated to executing our growth strategies. “

7/22/2020 – DCP Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

7/2/2020 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

Shares of DCP stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. 41,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,030. DCP Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get DCP Midstream LP alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 87.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.