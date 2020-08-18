Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MSG Networks (MSGN)

MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2020 – MSG Networks was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – MSG Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – MSG Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

8/3/2020 – MSG Networks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/3/2020 – MSG Networks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/25/2020 – MSG Networks is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

MSG Networks stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.74. 690,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. MSG Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 82.6% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,481,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after buying an additional 1,574,914 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,134,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 143,726 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 192.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 909,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

