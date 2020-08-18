Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Carlyle Group (CG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) recently:

8/11/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

7/18/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/16/2020 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

7/15/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

7/14/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

6/30/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.50.

6/30/2020 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 760,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.64. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,939,172 shares of company stock valued at $507,807,011 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,666,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,980,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,465,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,444,678,000 after acquiring an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,498,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

