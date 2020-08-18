Analyzing AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) and Adesto Technologies (NYSE:IOTS)

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) and AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

This table compares Adesto Technologies and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies -22.73% -23.38% -8.97% AU Optronics -0.59% -0.81% -0.42%

This table compares Adesto Technologies and AU Optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies $118.17 million 3.32 -$26.86 million N/A N/A AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.32 $433.98 million $0.34 9.79

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adesto Technologies and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies 0 6 1 0 2.14 AU Optronics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adesto Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $12.24, indicating a potential downside of 2.37%. Given Adesto Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adesto Technologies is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Volatility & Risk

Adesto Technologies has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AU Optronics beats Adesto Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing and sale support of TFT-LCD modules, as well as sale support of solar-related products; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, liquid crystal products, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; IP related business; design, development and sales of software and hardware for health care industry; manufacture, assembly, and sale of automotive parts; manufacture and sale of motorized treadmills; and planning, design, and development of construction for environmental protection and related project management. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.