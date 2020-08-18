Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,844 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $381,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,560 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,933. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

