Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev comprises 8.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $36,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $381,753,000 after acquiring an additional 693,844 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 4.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,888 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 19.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 580,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after buying an additional 94,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.24. 1,244,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

