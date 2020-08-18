Ankr (ANKR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.19 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $81.75 million and approximately $19.19 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Sistemkoin, Coinone and Bitinka. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00039295 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.50 or 0.05600675 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00046647 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitinka, Coinall, KuCoin, Huobi Korea, ABCC, Bithumb, Hotbit, Upbit, IDEX, Coinone, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Binance DEX, BitMax, Bgogo and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.