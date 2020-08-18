AON Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,295 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 741% compared to the average daily volume of 154 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on AON from $236.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.40.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.70. 29,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,143. AON has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,087 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in AON by 196.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,290,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AON by 21.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $167,370,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at $168,407,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.