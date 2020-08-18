AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. AppFolio posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair cut AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

APPF stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $164.73. 73,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,676. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $180.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.43 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,641,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,482,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,376 shares of company stock worth $16,899,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

