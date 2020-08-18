Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) Short Interest Update

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

APVS stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 30,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,628. Applied Visual Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Applied Visual Sciences

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc, a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies.

