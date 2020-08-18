Apriem Advisors Purchases 4,768 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.50. 186,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

