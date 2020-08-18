Apriem Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.29. 402,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

