Apriem Advisors Sells 7,026 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.6% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,470,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

