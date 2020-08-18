Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce sales of $1.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $3.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $5.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $6.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.67 million, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $71.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

ARDX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,279. The stock has a market cap of $500.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $169,528.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $743,898.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,182 shares of company stock worth $1,075,828 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

