Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Mountain Road Advisors LLC

Mountain Road Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,293 shares during the period. Argo Group makes up about 10.0% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountain Road Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Argo Group worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 152,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ ARGO traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.34. 258,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,802. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

