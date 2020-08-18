Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,300 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 652,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,572,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,543,000 after purchasing an additional 358,618 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 648,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.91. 11,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,406. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -61.74, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.