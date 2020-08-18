Arqma 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,347.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 66.7% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market capitalization of $152,179.63 and $6,347.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,263.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.35 or 0.03525427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.10 or 0.02601982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00554586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00764274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00060923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00707046 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00016126 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 12,098,638 coins and its circulating supply is 6,054,095 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Arqma's official website is arqma.com . Arqma's official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

