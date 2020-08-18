ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $29,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ASML by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $377.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $402.86. The stock has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.