Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.30 Million

Brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) to announce sales of $26.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.00 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $35.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $107.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.40 million to $108.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $139.27 million, with estimates ranging from $138.53 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 8,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.26. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

