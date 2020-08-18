ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ASAZY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. 120,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

