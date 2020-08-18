ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,188,600 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 787,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,981.0 days.

ATGSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASX in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut ASX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of ATGSF remained flat at $$5.49 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48. ASX has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

