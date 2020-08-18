ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.03. 37,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

