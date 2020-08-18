Atonomi (ATMI) One Day Volume Tops $382.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Atonomi has a total market cap of $331,701.40 and approximately $382.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atonomi has traded 86.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $679.20 or 0.05624793 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014196 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

