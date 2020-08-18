AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,681 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,341,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,087 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in AT&T by 163.9% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 82,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 51,410 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 157,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in AT&T by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 465,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 229,961 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,770,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,566. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

