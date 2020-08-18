AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,770,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.