AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS AUOTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,968. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.35. AU Optronics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AU Optronics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

