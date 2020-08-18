Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AIAGY stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. Aurubis has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $36.16.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

