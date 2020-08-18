Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 275,548 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $139.95. 64,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average is $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

