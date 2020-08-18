Aventus (AVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.56 Million

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Aventus has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $35,616.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aventus has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.07 or 0.05563335 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00046540 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014242 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.