Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,281,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,038. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 283.92% and a negative net margin of 225.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 284.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615,064 shares during the quarter. Avinger comprises 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Avinger worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

