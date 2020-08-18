Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.04.

AZRE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 72,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,259,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,195,000 after acquiring an additional 717,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 444,091 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 897,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.