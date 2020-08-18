B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. 14,151,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,087,747. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,986,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,478 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in B2Gold by 13.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 7.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,639,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 892,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in B2Gold by 8.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,598,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 883,182 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in B2Gold by 10.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,426,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,385 shares during the period.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

