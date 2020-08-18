Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCSF. Bank of America lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BCS lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

BCSF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 204,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $683.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.50. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

