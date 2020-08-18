Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 6,189 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,322,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,609,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

