Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.08. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

