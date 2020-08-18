Banco de Sabadell S.A Boosts Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Anthem by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,145 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,710,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,661,000 after buying an additional 93,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,949,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,665,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $283.11. The company had a trading volume of 817,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,678. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.99. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

